Make Room in the Batcave This Holiday Season for These Three Batmobiles

Along with the impressive number of villains in his rogue’s gallery, Batman has had just as many strikingly different Batmobiles over the years. Warner Bros. Entertainment recently sent me a few of the newer ones that you’ll be able to pick up yourself in time for the holidays.

The Retro Batman 66 Batmobile From McFarlane Toys

First up is the The Retro Batman 66 Batmobile. Based on the iconic Batmobile from the 1966 Batman television series, this toy is compatible with 6″ action figures like the ones in the McFarlane DC Retro line. The Retro Batman 66 Batmobile is a Target exclusive, and costs $29.99 at Target.

You can see a lot of nice details in the interior, including the ubiquitous Batphone.

Warner Bros. also sent along a Retro Batman 66 figure, which is currently available at Target for $17.99

Out of his packaging, this Batman has some nice poseability and detailing for a 6″ figure. The addition of a couple of “sound effects” straight out of the television series are a nice touch.

And, importantly, this Batman is sized perfectly for the 66 Batmobile:

The detailing and paint job of the 1966 Batmobile are faithfully reproduced in the Retro 66 Batmobile toy.

LEGO Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown

LEGO this year released not one, but two different sets of the distinctive Tumbler from Christoper Nolan’s Dark Knight movie trilogy. The larger set, retailing for $229.99, is aimed more at older teens and adults, and is available at Amazon. The set that Warner Bros. sent me, LEGO Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown, is much easier to build, and easier on the wallet as well: it costs $39.97, and is available at Amazon as well. The Tumbler is, to my knowledge, the only one of Batman’s cars to date that is never actually referred to as a Batmobile in the movies.

With LEGO Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown, you get 4 different bags of LEGO parts, a sticker sheet, and a detailed instruction booklet. The kit is easy to assemble, and you can see the process in the slideshow below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And here is the LEGO Tumbler at the end of the 4th and final bag:

The cockpit opens and closes, and the wheels all turn. The guns on the Tumbler, as well as the Scarecrow’s gun, both fire LEGO pieces a short distance, so be aware that this is a potential hazard for younger children.

Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile RC

Finally we come to the wholly original design of the Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile RC from Spin Master. This radio-controlled car retails for $49.99, and is also available from Amazon.

The 1:15 scale All-Terrain Batmobile RC is USB-chargeable, and includes a small Batman-themed remote control which takes 2 AAA batteries. The remote is comfortable in the hands of both kids and adults.

As this is an All-Terrain vehicle, it’s got oversized tires that are made from dense foam, with a center rubber tread. This allows grip on a number of surfaces, and even allows you to drive it along the water, with the wheels also acting as flotation devices.

This Batmobile also has a lockable cockpit which seats 4 inch action figures like these from Spin Master.

The motor on the All-Terrain Batmobile RC is surprisingly strong. I found that I had to ease way off of the stick on the remote to avoid popping wheelies. There is a 100-foot range between the controller and the Batmobile, and the remote will give a warning signal if the Batmobile is getting out of range.

The Three Batmobiles

At the end of the day, it’s hard to go wrong with any of these three Batmobiles. If you’re a fan of the 1966 Adam West Batman series, then you’ll love having the iconic 66 Batmobile from McFarlane Toys. If you’re more of a Christopher Nolan fan, the LEGO Tumbler nicely recreates the look of the Batman Begins vehicle in buildable form. And if you always wanted to drive Batman around in a monster truck, then the All-Terrain Batmobile RC from Spin Master is the way to go.

And if you can’t make up your mind…well, Batman has a Batcave full of Batmobiles. Why shouldn’t you?

Warner Bros. Entertainment sent me these Batmobiles to evaluate, but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission from purchases made on that site.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



