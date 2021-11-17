black friday merch sale

Say Happy Holidays With GeekDad/GeekMom Merch

So you need just the right thing for the geeky parent in your extended family? How about the shiny robot GeekDad t-shirt? This is based on the special design we had done for a Patreon backers-only hockey jersey a couple years back. Now it’s available to everyone as a classic black or white t-shirt.

GDGM Merch

But wait, there’s more! Coffee mugs and logo shirts galore! Check it all out and get the geeky parent in your life something special for the holidays!

Note: All shirts are printed on-demand and ship within a week. All proceeds support the GeekFamily websites.

