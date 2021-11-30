DC This Week Roundup – Heroes on the Run

Wonder Girl #5 – Joelle Jones, Writer; Adriana Melo, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This was one of the more enjoyable issues of the run, with a chaotic, fast-paced feel that gives us a lot of insight. The problem is, Yara Flor remains one of the least interesting parts of the book. Sure, it’s dramatic as she rejects Hera’s offer to become a goddess and fends off the attacks from the Pantheon. However, if one event in this issue pans out, this might suck a bit of the fun out of the series. But the segments with Cassie Sandsmark are actually the most enjoyable this month, which is odd since she’s not the focus. She’s the one who learns the truth about the lost tribe of Amazons Yara descends from, which seems odd given that this is Yara’s heritage she’s been searching for. And the reveal about the tribe’s goals makes it seem like this is going to be a big setup for Trial of the Amazons. It’s a fun spin-off Amazon title, just like Nubia’s, but its main character almost seems to be a side story in it.

Hardware: Season One #3 – Brandon Thomas, Writer; Denys Cowan, Penciller; Bill Sienkiewicz, Inker; Chris Sotomayor, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: This book has been hit by delays since the start, which makes the slow pace somewhat frustrating. We’re halfway through the first run, and compared to the other books in this line, it feels like barely anything is happening. The main character, Curtis Metcalf, is compelling, and the corporate war surrounding him is as well. This issue introduces Alva’s first rival, showing a pattern of behavior that led him to betray Curtis in the first issue. So that sends Curtis across the ocean to find this reclusive tech genius and seek his help. Naturally, there’s a lot more going on than we first know, and Curtis may find himself outnumbered and hunted yet again. But the issue ends just as things are starting to get interesting, and what we’re left with is a character piece that takes its time getting to where it’s going. Hopefully a season two is coming, because it’s hard to see this story being at the halfway point.

Teen Titans Academy #8 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Mike Norton, Artist; Ulises Arreola, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: Well, this got awkward. Right after a surprise cameo from two young heroes I never expected to see in this title—or any established DC Comics title—we get an intro that involves people talking about Wally murdering Roy in Heroes in Crisis. That’s about when Wally shows up to talk about enrolling his kids in the school, of course. From there, we’ve got a Red X invasion, several surprise guest stars, a dark prophecy, and a potential demon summoning. That’s the problem with this book—it’s fun, but it’s so chaotic that it’s hard to even know what the actual plot is. A major character comes out of the closet this month in an off-hand comment! Two characters are brought into continuity, and one of them only gets one line! There are at least three ongoing cliffhangers! It certainly has a better energy than the previous run, but it feels like several good plots are being thrown into a blender to see what sticks.

