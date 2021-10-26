Review – Wonder Girl #4: Champion of Olympus

Wonder Girl #4 – Joelle Jones, Joelle Jones, Adriana Melo, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: A lot has changed for Yara Flor since we last saw her two months ago. At the end of last issue, she was recruited/dragooned by Eros and now resides on Olympus—where her training has entered a new level. Hera has chosen her as her champion, and Yara is learning the ways of combat from the ancient centaur Chiron. She’s also decided she wants a mighty pegasus to be her steed, but the temperamental winged horse has other ideas. Yara isn’t a natural fit for godhood, but the Gods all seem to have conspired to make her one of them. By the time Eros suggests she drink the elixir of the Gods and become one of them permanently, I think she’s getting the sense things may be a little off—and so are we. Fortunately, she has the excuse of needing to briefly return to Earth to reunite with an old friend to give her a break—and that’s where her perspective takes a major shift.

While on Olympus, Yara is solely under the view of the Gods, on Earth she can be influenced by multiple factors. Some, like her old friend Joao, give her some important advice. Others, like Artemis, waste a valuable opportunity to make an ally. And then there’s a surprise visitor who gives her some deeper insight into her family and her ties to the Amazons. The story looks great, especially the Olympus segments, but as it goes on it becomes clear we still don’t know much about Yara or how she’s supposed to act as a character. Beginning a new series with a totally new character in a shared universe is tricky today, and there are only a few examples in recent years that have pulled it off smoothly. The talent on this book is top-notch and Jones manages to get us invested in Yara’s decision. But overall, it’s still a fun if messy title that seems to be pulling Yara—and us—in different directions.

