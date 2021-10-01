Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 1, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 1, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Paul Benson played World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game, Ankh, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Unmatched, Sword & Sorcery, and Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie.

Sarah Pinault played Hidden Mickeys, Throw Throw Avocado, Exploding Kittens, Imploding Kittens, Mickey and the Beanstalk, It’s a Small World After All, Mountains, and Durak.

Jonathan Liu played The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, Critical Care: The Game, Kingdomino Origins, Cascadia, Dice Kingdoms of Valeria, Dinosaur World, The LOOP, Pendulum, and SolForge Fusion.

