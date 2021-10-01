Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 1, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 1, 2021.
Gaming News
- As you read this, the Origins Game Fair will be taking place in Columbus, Ohio. We hope everyone there has a fun and safe experience.
- Gen Con 2022 will be held on August 4-7, 2022. We here at GeekDad hope to see everyone there.
- There was another excellent post this week about how the shipping crisis is impacting the game industry. Writing for Time, Megan McCluskey talks about how the dramatic increase in shipping costs is impacting publishers both big and small. Meanwhile, ICv2 is reporting that large retailers have begun to charter their own ships and lease containers to try to get around the logjam.
- Asmodee is teaming with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to raise money to support research by selling Ticket to Ride: Play Pink, a special set of pink trains, stations, and scoring markers that is compatible with both the original Ticket to Ride and Ticket to Ride: Europe. The sets are available for $4.95 each with $2 from each sale going to the BCRF. You can preorder your sets today.
- The Op is set to release The Goonies: Escape with One-Eyed Willy’s Rich Stuff—A Coded Chronicles Game this fall. The game is due out November 4 and can be preordered now.
- Until now, Restoration Games and Mondo have been publishing the Unmatched series, with Mondo handling licensed versions like Buffy and Restoration handling unlicensed titles. However, the two companies have announced a restructuring of their agreement, and so moving forward, all Unmatched titles, licensed and otherwise, will be published by Restoration. Mondo will instead handle the “relationship with licensors.”
- CMON has announced their acquisition of Three Little Mice, a tabletop RPG studio, which will now act as the publisher for CMON’s RPG and story-based products. CMON is also set to release Ankh: Gods of Egypt Pantheon, an expansion to Ankh, at the end of this month.
- Kolossal Games, the publisher behind Western Legends, has announced their next project: Lost Empires: War for the New Sun. The space-themed game has players taking control of rival factions seeking control of a beautiful new world.
- As the price of certain classic Magic: The Gathering cards continues to increase, Wizards on the Coast’s head Magic designer Mark Rosewater has confirmed that the “reserved list” of cards the company is committed to never reprint isn’t going to go away, despite his and many players’ efforts to abolish it.
- Games Workshop has unveiled a new season of Warhammer Underworlds. Harrowdeep is set in a labyrinth under the sea and will be Warhammer Underworld‘s biggest box set. No release date has been announced.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
Jonathan Liu reviewed GeekDad Approved Tiny Epic Pirates, our featured image this week.
Paul Benson reviewed What Next?
Sarah Pinault reviewed Disney’s Mickey and the Beanstalk Game.
Michael Knight reviewed The Stuff of Legend.
- Elizabeth McAndrew reviewed Gargoyles: Awakening.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
Paul Benson played World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game, Ankh, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.
Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Unmatched, Sword & Sorcery, and Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie.
Sarah Pinault played Hidden Mickeys, Throw Throw Avocado, Exploding Kittens, Imploding Kittens, Mickey and the Beanstalk, It’s a Small World After All, Mountains, and Durak.
Jonathan Liu played The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, Critical Care: The Game, Kingdomino Origins, Cascadia, Dice Kingdoms of Valeria, Dinosaur World, The LOOP, Pendulum, and SolForge Fusion.