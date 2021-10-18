More Than Kids Music for the Oot ‘n Oots

The Oot ‘n Oots don’t consider themselves primarily children’s musicians. The pride of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, the Cipes is a family band in the literal sense (a bunch of brothers and one daughter/niece) producing songs reminiscent of the gentle, whimsical soft rock released by Donovan and early Syd Barrett era Pink Floyd. Their latest collection, Ponderosa Bunchgrass and the Golden Rule contains a dozen tracks that espouse concepts we should all know, yet somehow forget to practice much of the time.

The Oots are interested in big, deep thoughts and address them with singalong choruses and power ballads. “Ponderosa Bunchgrass” opens Part 2 (it’s side two of the actual vinyl version of the collection) with a girl who walked along her own path. Think Malala Yousafzai or Greta Thunberg. The Oots’ frontwoman singer is Ruthie Cipes, who delivers strong vocals on tracks like “Thank You, Universe” and the spaghetti western theme, “Once Upon A Dream.”

There’s a heaping helping of Donovan (with a sprinkle of Buffalo Springfield) on “The Bird and the Monkey and Me.” A mariachi band transforms “Teeny Tiny Horsey” from a novelty number into a spirited Tex-Mex tune. Since I’m busy name-dropping classic rockers, how about the Robert Fripp/Dave Gilmour-esque guitar solos on “The Golden Rule,” disbursing its edicts of tolerance, kindness, and patience:

Hey, it’s not opinion or a point of view

It’s a simple universal truth

Treat others the way you want to be treated, too

Follow the golden rule