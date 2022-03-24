Review ‘Sword of Hyperborea # 3’- The Deep Dive

Sword of Hyperborea #3 Writer: Mike Mignola, Rob Williams Artist: Laurence Campbell Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Quinton Winter, Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Laurence Campbell

This is a four issue series following the sword that will ultimately be Hellboy’s. We started a very long time ago, beginning in prehistoric times with Gall Dennar; then going forward to the first World War and Graf Ling de Gotham.

And now we are on the verge of the second World War with a new character: a diver by the last name of Olssen. He is an expert in his field, asked by the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra to retrieve a mysterious artifact from a crashed zeppelin in the English Channel.

Of course, the war is looming, and soon the diver will find himself stranded in the deep. Which makes it a wonderful issue, silent and eerie as a space drama, where -without a sound- he will find himself fighting alongside supernatural forces, only to emerge far away and a long time later, on an island shore…

How many second chances is one man allowed to have, even when wielding the sword of Hyperborea?

The next stop is Chicago, and thus the miniseries will be completed…

“Sword of Hyperborea # 3” is on sale since March 16, 2022.

Genre: Crime, Horror

Publication Date: March 16, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00906 4 00311

Featured image by Laurence Campbell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

