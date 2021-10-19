DC This Week Roundup – Hellbound

Suicide Squad #8 – Robbie Thompson, Writer; Eduardo Pansica/Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, Artists; Marcelo Maiolo, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: There is a lot going on this issue, with two Suicide Squads and another in development. The story contains elements from the recent crossover with The Swamp Thing, this book’s ongoing stories, and the upcoming Task Force Z, as Waller starts to lose control of her network. Swamp Thing has removed Peacemaker from her control by removing his chip, allowing the renegade antihero to start making his own plans with Rick Flag. Talon has his own agenda, and did I mention Ambush Bug leading the heroes literally into hell? The bizarre meta hero has broken into the underworld, which leads to some bizarre comedy when an antihero or villain dies—and immediately wakes up right back there in hell, because where else would they go? The problem is, there are a lot of interesting little details here, but the pacing is so chaotic that it barely gives any of them time to breathe as we rocket towards the next issue.

Shazam! #4 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Clayton Henry, Artist; Marcelo Maiolo, Colorist

Ray – 5/10

Ray: This short miniseries wraps up, and what a bizarre ride it’s been. It feels like every issue was a completely different story, and now Billy finds himself accompanied by a new character in the Rock of Eternity—a teenage, blond Black Adam who seems to both be and not be the original. The two of them go on a strange journey as Billy undergoes a series of tests and revelations to determine if he’s fit to hold the power for what comes next. That includes a meeting with Freddie, who is dying of a rare disorder—or so it seems. A google of the disorder indicates that while it exists, it’s wildly unlikely to manifest like this in a teenage boy. While it does seem like the story ends with a shift away from the dark future and towards Billy regaining his power, this entire mini felt more like a mad lib of plots from other books and corners of the DCU than it did like a true Shazam story.

