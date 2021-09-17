‘Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions’ Is a Knockout

Following on the success of Creed: Rise to Glory, MGM Studios and Survios have partnered once again on Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Where the former’s audience was limited to those with VR gaming rigs, Creed Champions is available on the most prevalent platforms in the U.S.—no need to try and find a next-gen console in order to enjoy the game.

Availability isn’t the only difference. Creed Champions focuses on arcade-style boxing action that is easy to pick up but takes practice to master. Thankfully, players can engage in Training mode in order to test out controls and learn to string together combos from their favorite fighters. Put that practice to work in the ring in one of two play modes. In Arcade mode, players select one of 10 fighters and progress through each’s unique story across different gyms and arenas on the way to becoming the champ. With the different fighters inhabiting the same game world, expect story crossovers, twists, and turns throughout.

Creed Champions really shines in Versus mode. Players square off one-on-one against each other or an AI opponent, unlocking another 10 fighters and additional skins. Among the unlockable characters are Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago, Clubber Lang, and more. Versus mode allows players to pit father versus son—either Apollo Creed versus Adonis Creed or Ivan Drago versus Viktor Drago. Or relieve the Cold War struggle between Ivan Drago, Apollo Creed, and Rocky Balboa. Maybe even settle the score once and for all between Rocky and Apollo, as hinted at during the end of Rocky III and referenced in Creed.

Creed Champions foregoes the immersion of Rise to Glory in favor of stylized avatars similar to NBA Jam or WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Different colored flashes warn players of powerful strikes, affording valuable seconds in which they can try to block, dodge, or counter. Power moves come with their own signature graphics, up to and including Super punches once a player’s Super bar is filled. Together, the graphics, playstyle, and controls make Creed Champions a fun time for old school Rocky fans that remember the days of laying your quarters on the arcade cabinet to indicate that you’ve got the next game to newcomers to the franchise who grew up cutting their teeth on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. For families looking for a competitive couch PVP game but hesitant about introducing their kids to games like Mortal Kombat or Injustice, Creed Champions is a great introduction to the genre and playstyle.

The most glaring missing feature is some sort of online play. An online match-making system in Versus mode would go far toward increasing the game’s replay value. That said, at a $39.99 MSRP, there’s plenty to enjoy in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. Pick up a digital or physical copy on PC or for the supported console of your choice.

Disclaimer: A copy of Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions was provided for review purposes.

