Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending August 27, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending August 27, 2021.
Gaming News
- Gen Con is in less than a month, but lots of folks are still trying to decide whether or not they’re going to go. While Asmodee announced months ago that they would not be participating, Plaid Hat, which earlier this year split from Asmodee to once again be an independent company, announced just this week that they would also be keeping everyone at home. The announcement said that they were pulling out of both Gen Con and Origins because even with the “safety measures put in place by these conventions, our staff agreed that we’d feel more comfortable sitting out this year.” As a reminder, no writers from GeekDad will be attending Gen Con this year, either.
- Atomic Mass Games, the Asmodee imprint that recently took over licensed miniature lines from Fantasy Flight Games, announced on Twitter this week that they were not going to produce any more new products for Star Wars: Armada, the miniatures capital ship combat game. The announcement said that they would “continue support” of the game “by prioritizing reprints of existing products,” but it seems likely that the long-term future of the game is clearly in doubt.
- Anthony and Joe Russo, the co-directors of Avengers: Endgame, have exited the production of Netflix’s animated adaptation of Magic: The Gathering. The show’s head writers, Jose Molina and Henry Gilroy, also left. Animation veteran Jeff Kline, whose previous work includes the 2001 Men in Black animated series and the 2002 Jackie Chan Adventures, has been hired by the streamer to take over. Star Wars Rebels story editor Steve Melching is also joining the show. Later in the week, Brandon Routh was announced as the lead of the voice cast for the show, playing Gideon Jura. The show is set to premiere in 2022.
- In other M:TG news, popular video games Fortnite and Street Fighter are coming to the realm of the planeswalkers next year. The Fortnite cards will include reprints of popular “in-game locations and characters,” while Street Fighter‘s characters will be joining the fray. Earlier, Wizards on the Coast announced a cross-over with The Walking Dead.
- According to Dicebreaker, the Pandemic world continues to expand beyond the tabletop. Joining the previously-announced novel from Asmodee’s publishing imprint Aconyte, Source Point Press will soon be comic books set in the game’s fictional world. Source Point will also be publishing comics based on Mysterium and Legend of the Five Rings. Source Point previously published comics based on Gloomhaven.
- Steamforged plans to have copies of Resident Evil 3: The Board Game on store shelves by Halloween, and it is available for pre-order now. The game, which raised over $1.2 million on Kickstarter earlier this year, is based on the original 1999 Playstation game Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and is set to retail at $100. The version coming to stores differs from the one sent to Kickstarter backers.
- Big G games has released two new party games to Target. Cluckle is a “dice-popping, word-making, chicken-grabbing game” with an actual rubber chicken, while Corner Crush has players dropping tokens into a rotating tower.
- Funko has released five new editions of its popular family card game Something Wild!, including Star Wars The Mandalorian – Grogu. Other titles include Star Wars Original Trilogy – Darth Vader, Marvel Infinity Saga – Iron Man, Peppermint Lane – Santa Claus, and Five Nights At Freddy’s – Rockstar Freddy.
- The Op has announced several new games for fall, including Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Disney Kingdom Hearts Perilous Pursuit Board Game, Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game, and The Goonies: Escape With One-Eyed Willy’s Rich Stuff.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
-
Jonathan Liu reviewed The Feds.
-
Robin Brooks reviewed Hammer and Bolter Episode 1.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
-
Jonathan Liu played The 7th Continent, Cascadia, and Click Clack Lumberjack.
-
Michael Pistiolas played Sword & Sorcery, Hanabi, Yahtzee, Can’t Stop, and Forbidden Island, our featured image this week.
-
Robin Brooks played Kill Team: Octarius.
-
Michael Knight played Ultimate Werewolf, Bang!, and Disney Villainous.