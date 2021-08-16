GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Rytr

Send personal emails or write copy for marketing with today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to Rytr. With Rytr you get access to state-of-the-art AI to help compose texts or documents that you need to get out. Generate content in different tones and formats, manage your workflow, and while you’re doing that the AI will make sure nothing looks like it’s plagiarized. And it does all of this for over 25 languages. Just be careful, though, it might just apply for your job. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

