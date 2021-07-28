Xround Aero True Wireless Earbuds Review

Xround is bringing quality sound to your Bluetooth devices and gaming consoles, in a small portable form factor, with the Aero True Wireless earbuds.

Specialist earbuds mostly come in two flavors: music-centric and game-centric, but are more expensive. Catch-all earbuds usually come at a decent price without focus. So what Xround is providing consumers is a great set of earbuds that can handle both your music and gaming tastes. You do need the extra Bluetooth adapter if you intend to use them with your PS4, or Nintendo Switch. But that being said, I had no problem whatsoever pairing the Aero to my galaxy Note 20. Once paired I installed the Xround Aero app to get full control of these awesome buds.

Unboxing, Look, and Setup

The Aero True Wireless earbuds come in a small black charge case that is a bit boxier than most earbud containers. It is not prohibitively boxy but just not as sleek as some. The unit charges via USB-C and can hold 20hs wothk of charge for the Aero True Wireless earbuds. The case does not charge wirelessly, which is not an issue for me but I know some of you may prefer it. Everything has a basic matte black look which is modern and sleek.

The Aero True Wireless earbuds come with a good selection of ear tips that you can swap out. This allows you to play with the comfort and sound filtering abilities of each style which is cool and nice to have In the box.

Once I had the app installed on my phone and the Bluetooth adapter on my PS4 there was very little difficulty pairing and tuning up my Aero True Wireless Earbuds. I fired up YouTube music and tried it out with different styles of music. Metal, Hip Hop, Electronic, Country, Yacht Rock, and classical music all sounded amazing with the Aero True Wireless Earbuds. Each style of music needed a bit of tweaking in the app to get it to sound just right but once they were dialed in the sound was impressive. Highs, Lows, and mids can all be picked out with the equalizer depending on your preferences, and all sound great.

Gaming

Gaming with the Aero True Wireless Earbuds does have the added difficulty of having to use a Bluetooth adapter if you want to pair it to a console but my gaming laptop had no issues setting up the Aero True Wireless Earbuds through the Bluetooth menu in Windows. Once everything was set up, the Aero True Wireless Earbuds offered a great gaming experience. In Windows, I tried out Red Dead Online, GTA V, and Call of Duty Warzone and had great experiences with each. Playing Resident Evil VIII Village on PS4 I was able to tap into the spatial features of the Aero True Wireless Earbuds and really enjoy the immersion the game had to offer without having to wear a large bulky headset. I then plugged into my Nintendo Switch and gave it a go with Dead By Daylight another horror game that really uses spatial sound to its advantage and again the Aero True Wireless Earbuds sounded great. The Aero True Wireless Earbuds really do make for a great portable gaming package with the Nintendo Switch.

The ultra-low latency may be the best feature that the Xround Aero True Wireless Earbuds may offer gamers as there is a precious little gap between what you see and hear while playing.

Specifications

Bluetooth Version Bluetooth® 5.0 Bluetooth Codec SBC, AAC Bluetooth Profile Support AVRCP1.6 / HSP1.2 / HFP1.7 / A2DP1.3.1 Driver 6mm Titanium Coated Driver Frequency Response 20 – 20,000 Hz Driver Sensitivity 103dB Impedance 16 Ω Microphone 4*MEMS (2*MEMS per side) Wireless Range 10m Battery Life The Earbuds: 6 hours

with charging case: 24 hours

(Tested with AAC coding and 50% volume) Charging Case Type Type-C Charging Time Earbuds: 1hr /

Charging case: 1hr Ingress Protection Rating IP54 Weight Single earbud 4.2g/Charging case 45.8g

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Aero True Wireless earbuds offer some of the best bang for the buck. Coming in at $79.99 they may be the best sub-one hundred dollar earbuds available. The sound quality in both gaming and music modes is better than many of the earbuds I have tried that cost twice the price. If the presets do not work for you the app will allow for tweaking to your own personal taste.

I found the battery to not have as much juice as they say, but for gaming purposes I have never had a session interrupted due to lack of power.

In all the Aero True Wireless Earbuds are a great deal for the price. They are versatile, clear sounding, and powerful enough to get the job done while being compact and comfortable. You add to that an affordable price and Xround has a winner with the Aero True Wireless Earbuds.

A sample of the Aero True Wireless earbuds was made available by the manufacturer.

Thoughts expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

