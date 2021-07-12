GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifestyle Smart Watch

You don’t have to pay a small fortune to get all the functions you need in a smart watch. Today’s Daily Deal, Lifestyle Smart Watch, offers health and sports tracking at a fraction of the price. Check your heart rate, monitor your sleep, count steps and calories, and more with this waterproof watch. And if you pair it with your smart phone, you can do even more, like displaying calls and SMS messages, and reminders. It also has an alarm and even (gasp) tells the time. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



