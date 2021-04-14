GeekDad Daily Deal: MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower

Robots may be coming for our jobs, but this is one I’ll gladly hand over to them. With the MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower you get an environmentally friendly and quiet yard care worker. Its spinning blades run at an impressive 2,900 RPM and can be adjusted to any desired height to keep your grass looking it’s best. Today’s Daily Deal comes with 50 boundary stakes, a 100 m boundary wire, and a docking station so our little robot friend can charge up and go at it all over again. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



