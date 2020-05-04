GeekDad Daily Deal: MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case

Get it all with today’s Daily Deal, MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case. These in-ear headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and use Signal Enhance Technology to boost their connection with your phone. Listen to audio as well as take calls with CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation and never worry about water splashing on them with their IPX5 waterproof rating. Get up to six hours on a single charge with an additional 36 hours using the included wireless charging case. That’s a lot of technical jargon, but if I missed anything you can find more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!