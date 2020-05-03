Geek Daily Deals May 3 2020: Bluetooth Mini-Keyboard for Smart TVs and Consoles for $18

Make it easy to type searches and passwords into your smart TV or game console with this mini-keyboard for only $18!
(2020 Latest, Backlit) ANEWISH 2.4GHz Mini Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad Mouse Combo, Rechargable Li-ion Battery & Multi-media Handheld Remote for Google Android TV Box,PS3,PC,PAD (T16-BLUE):
- GAME HANDLE DESIGN: The mini wireless keyboard android is designed like a handle for game player. There are 2 round polorus on the right and left side of the keyboard. At the same time, it also looks like a really keyboard for PC or Notebook
- WIRELESS REMOTE CONTROL: The keyboard can be connected to devices that have a standard USB interface using a mini receiver. And, it can be used as a remote replacement. Its operational range is up to 25 meters. Please note that it is not compatible with Fire TV or Fire Stick.
- TOUCHPAD as MOUSE: Mini keyboard with touchpad mouse combos, making it faster and more convenient for you to move to choose what you want
- BACKLIT and BUILT-IN RECHARGEABLE LITHIUM BATTERY: The mini keyboard is rechargeable. When using, press the key of “Fn” and “▲” which is on the lower left and upper right together, then all the key will turn on blue light. Press them at the same time again and the backlit will disappear
- UNCONDITIONAL ONE MONTH MONEY BACK: If you find the wireless keyboard is not so satisfying, just contact us for a solution. We aim to offer your the most comfortable customer service
