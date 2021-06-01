Review – The Swamp Thing #4: Monsters of the Green

The Swamp Thing #4 – Ram V, Writer; Mike Perkins, Artist; Mike Spicer, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Ram V continues to be one of the fastest-rising writers in the industry, and this inventive sci-fi horror book is quickly becoming the crown jewel in that legacy. Swamp Thing has been riding an incredible hot streak of writers over the last ten years, and one of the best parts is the way the writers all seem to build on each other without undoing the previous one’s work. That’s the case with this run as well, as even with a new lead—the compelling Levi Kamei—it’s rooted in many past conflicts. That becomes clear when Jennifer, who was trapped in the Green when Levi was taken there, finds herself met with the sinister Jason Woodrue. The former Floronic Man turned much larger-scale villain has been obsessed with Alec Holland for a long time, and now he’s turned his attention to the new bearer of the Green—and his briefly friendly demeanor turns sinister in a hurry when Jennifer tries to leave.

Levi, meanwhile, has a much friendlier guide in the Green—Alec Holland, now disconnected from the Swamp Thing power. I’m surprised the ending of Justice League Dark’s storyarc has stuck, but given that it’s Ram steering both books, it makes sense. Alec having full awareness of the Green and its power now that he’s no longer of Earth is interesting, and he sends Levi on a sort of vision quest to gain full control of his powers. The story is strong, but it’s also a great spotlight for the greatest work of Mike Perkin’s career. He has some fantastic breakdowns of Ram V’s script, playing with the format of the comic in some unique ways, but he’s just as capable of drawing widescreen action like a terrifying kaiju of the Green. Ultimately, this issue leaves both protagonists with more questions than they started, and leaves the reader anxious to see how this disturbing tale will unfold.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

