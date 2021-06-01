Review – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #1 – Evil Takes Flight

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #1 – Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Writers; Ty Templeton, Artist; Monica Kubina, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Amid a pandemic-related shutdown last year, DC delivered a huge surprise with the digital-first series that resurrected the beloved ’90s animated series. Released first in digital chapters and then collected in seven issues, this sequel (by two writers heavily involved in the original) introduced characters including Deathstroke, Azrael, and Jason Todd to the show’s universe. Now for volume two—which is being “promoted” to a regular book in DC’s lineup—the creative team is looking even bigger with the introduction of a new arch-nemesis for Batman. It’s time to meet the animated version of the Court of Owls, and based on this first issue, they’re not any less dangerous than they were in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s original story. They claim the life of a long-time supporting cast member, Mayor Hamilton Hill, in the opening pages, and make probably the biggest splash in this universe since Phantasm first showed up.

I’m always impressed by how much this creative team digs into the character vaults for this run. The return of Bruce’s old girlfriend Veronica Vreeland and her mercurial General father was a surprise, but the biggest player here is Deadman. It’s not the first time he appeared—this show has always had a bit of a supernatural bent—but this is the first time he’s played a major role outside of his debut episode. He’s almost the co-lead in a way, possessing a Talon at one point and getting into a strange three-way battle. This is just a fun comic, packing a lot of story into twenty regular pages and capturing the tone of the original series—with a little more violence than would have been allowed on kids’ afternoon TV. This first issue sets up a lot of intriguing plotlines, and it’s always fun to see Batman thrown off-balance as he reckons with the forces of the supernatural.

