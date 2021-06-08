Review – The Batman and Scooby Doo Mysteries #1-3: New Gotham Detectives

The Batman and Scooby Doo Mysteries #1-3 – Ivan Cohen, Sholly Fisch, Writers; Dario Brizuela, Randy Elliott, Artist; Franco Riesco, Sylvana Brys, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: One of the most underrated books out of DC in recent years was Scooby Doo Team-Up, a wacky celebration of all things Hanna-Barbera. The Mystery Machine crew solved fifty single-issue cases, each one teaming up with either a popular DC hero or a Hanna-Barbera cartoon. But none were more popular than the Batman issues—so now we have a revival focusing on the world of Gotham, with the first three issues in print now.

The first issue, by Ivan Cohen and Dario Brizuela, shows this series may be a bit more ambitious than its kid-friendly predecessor. A missing pair of Batman’s gloves leads to a mystery—and that leads to half the Scooby gang being sent back in time, teaming up with Batman and Alfred at the dawn of their adventures. This is a clever, twisty tale with some impressive callbacks to Batman’s Golden Age adventures.

The second issue is more of a traditional Scooby Doo mystery by Sholly Fisch and Randy Elliott. After the Mystery Machine crew helps Batman foil an attack by Joker, they get to go back to the Batcave—albeit blindfolded so they can’t see how to enter. But as if the Batcave isn’t spooky enough usually, there’s a surprise waiting for them—a ghost in the Batcave. This leads to an exciting locked-room mystery where they try to figure out how a ghost—fake or real—could have found out where Batman’s headquarters is. Very fun old-school team-up story.

The third issue, which is moving to day-and-date release instead of digital-first, is by the creative team of #1—and this one brings in the super-pets. With Scooby and Ace getting gigs as guest judges at a dog show, the gang’s in Gotham—just in time for a crime spree to break out. This leads to some unusual pairings as Scooby tries to solve crimes with Batman while Ace doesn’t exactly vibe with the laid-back Mystery Inc. style. The identity of the mastermind is figured out pretty quickly, but the caper at the dog show is fast-paced and fun. All three of these stories are great evergreen Bat-stories that should work nicely to get kids into DC books.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



