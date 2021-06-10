ELEGOO Presale Special on New 2021 3D Printing Machines

ELEGOO, maker of affordable, high-quality consumer 3D Printers, recently revealed 3 new machines. These machines expand their current lineup, which includes printers like the Neptune 2 and the Mars Pro, both of which I’ve previously reviewed on GeekDad.

They are all available to preorder in limited quantities starting tomorrow, June 10th, at 2:00 PM UTC / 7:00 AM PDT:

ELEGOO Mars 3 Ultra 4K Mono LCD 3D Printer

This printer will have 5000 units available at $300 each, and includes 3 pieces of FEP2.0 film. Also, there is an earlybird special: the first 100 people to order the Mars 3 will be able to purchase it for a reduced price of $245.

Product model: MARS 3

System: EL3D-3.0.1

Slicer Software: ChituBox

Technology: MSLA 3D Stereo lithography

Layer Thickness: 0.01-0.2mm

Printing Time: 1.5-3s

Z Axis Accuracy: 0.00125mm

XY Resolution: 0.035mm(4098*2560)

Build Volume: 5.64in(L)*3.52in(W)*6.89in(H) 143mm(L)*89.6mm(W)*175mm(H)

Light Source: UV Integrated Light (wavelength 405nm)

Languages: Chinese English Japanese Dutch Korean French German Russian Italian Spanish Turkish Portuguese

Connectivity: USB

Weight: 11.5lbs(5.2kg)

Operation: 3.5 Inch Touch Screen

Power Requirements: 100-240V 50/60Hz

Printer Dimensions: 8.93in (L)*8.93in (W)*17.28in (H) / 22.7cm (L)*22.7cm (W)*43.85cm (H)

ELEGOO Neptune X FDM 3D Printer

There will be 500 units of the Neptune X available to purchase at $236. Here are the specs for that printer:

Frame material: CNC machined aluminium extrusion

Product model: NEPTUNE X

Modeling technology: FDM(Fused Deposition Modeling)

Rated voltage: 115/230V 50/60Hz

Forming size: 220*220*300mm

Platform size: 235*235mm

Equipment dimensions: 625*472*507mm

MAX. nozzle temperature: 260° Celsius

MAX. hotbed temperature: 100° Celsius

File transfer: TF Card offline printing, online printing

File format: .stl, .obj, .amf

Filament compatibility: PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, Wood, Marble, etc

UI Lanague: English, French, German, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese

Resume printing: Yes

Filament detection: Yes

Net weight: 10.5KG

ELEGOO Mercury X Washing and Curing Machine Bundle

Finally, there is a bundle of two machines to wash and cure your resin prints. There are 3000 of these priced at $150.

ELEGOO Mercury X WASH Machine

Control Method: Knob + Button

Rated Power: 12W

Input Voltage: 110V/240V 50/60Hz

Time Setting: 0-30mins

Machine Size: 255mm*155mm*385.5mm

Maximum Wash Volume:

180mm*121mm*153mm (with platform)

199mm*124mm*200mm (without platform)

Machine Net Weight: 2.27kg

ELEGOO Mercury X CURE Machine

Control Method: Knob + Button

Rated Power: 36W

Input Voltage: 110V/240V 50/60Hz

Time Setting: 0-30mins

Machine Size: 246mm*230mm*363.5mm

Maximum Curing Size: φ200mm*260mm

Machine Net Weight: 2.4kg

How To Order

Head over to the ELEGOO preorder page starting Thursday 6/10 at 7am PDT if you’d like to grab one of these machines. Hopefully I’ll have reviews of all 3 of them once they’re released, but this is a good opportunity to pick any of them up early at a great price.

