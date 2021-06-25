Convention Connection for Friday, June 25th 2021

Our featured convention this weekend is Albuquerque Comic Con. The event runs this Friday, June 25th through Sunday, June 27th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This year’s convention features over 40 celebrity and creator guests from comics, film, television, pro wrestling, cosplay, digital entertainment, and more. The full schedule of activities can be found HERE, including sensory-sensitive events for kids, after-hours parties, panels, workshops, photo ops, and more.

COVID protocols for this year’s Albuquerque Comic Con include limiting attendance to 7,500 convention-goers each day. Read the full COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Albuquerque Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Dallas Comic Show Saturday Special 2021: Lewisville, TX. Saturday, June 26th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Dallas Comic Show website.

Purchase tickets to Dallas Comic Show Saturday Special HERE.

Milwaukee Comic Con 2021: West Allis, WI. Saturday, June 26th.

Masks are required at Milwaukee Comic Con.

Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $8. Kids 12 and under are free.

Mississippi Comic Con 2021: Jackson, MS. Saturday, June 26th and Sunday, June 27th.

Masks are encouraged, but not generally required, though some guests may require masks at their booth and during photo ops.

Purchase tickets to Mississippi Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming Expo – Sydney 2021: Perth, Australia. Saturday, June 26th and Sunday, June 27th.

COVID protocols are not listed on the Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming Expo website.

Purchase tickets to Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming Expo – Sydney 2021 HERE.

Lodi Comic Con 2021: Lodi, CA. Sunday, June 27th.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect at Lodi Comic Con.

Purchase tickets to Lodi Comic Con 2021 HERE.

PortConMaine 2021: South Portland, ME. Thursday, June 24th through Sunday, June 27th.

Note: While not exclusively an anime convention, anime is a heavily featured part of PortConMaine, so much that I decided to include it here rather than under the Geek Culture Conventions heading.

Masks are required at PortConMaine 2021. View the full COVID policy HERE.

Register for PortConMaine 2021 HERE.

WasabiCon’s Geek Marketplace 2021: St. Augustine, FL. Saturday, June 26th.

Masks are required at WasabiCon Geek Marketplace.

Purchase tickets to WasabiCon Geek Marketplace 2021 HERE.

Houston Horror Film Fest 2021: Houston, TX. Friday, June 25th through Sunday, June 27th.

Masks will be required and capacity limited at Houston Horror Film Fest 2021.

Purchase tickets to Houston Horror Film Fest 2021 HERE.

Midwest Haunters Convention 2021: Milwaukee, WI. Friday, June 25th through Sunday, June 27th.

COVID policies are not detailed on the Midwest Haunters Convention website.

Purchase tickets to Midwest Haunters Convention HERE.

Villicon 2021: Orlando, FL. Saturday, June 26th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Villicon website.

Purchase tickets to Villicon 2021 HERE.

Joe Fest 2021: Augusta, GA. Friday, June 25th through Sunday, June 27th.

COVID protocols are not listed on the Joe Fest website.

Purchase Joe Fest 2021 tickets HERE.

Collect-A-Con 2021: Frisco, TX. Saturday, June 25th and Sunday, June 27th.

COVID protocols are not listed on the Collect-A-Con website.

Buy tickets to Collect-A-Con 2021 HERE.

LibertyCon 2021: Virtual Convention. Friday, June 25th through Sunday, June 27th.

View the LibertyCon 2021 online programming schedule HERE.

Oddities & Curiosities New Orleans 2021: New Orleans, LA. Saturday, June 26th.

Oddities & Curiosity’s COVID protocols vary by the city where the event is held. View the COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Oddities & Curiosities New Orleans 2021 HERE.

