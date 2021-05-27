The Doubleclicks Invite You to the Roaring Rainbow Benefit Concert

The Doubleclicks, one of our favorite geeky bands, will be hosting “Roaring Rainbow,” an all-ages online show, on June 12, 2021. It’s a benefit concert for trans youth, with 100% of proceeds going to Trans Families and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The line-up (which has grown since the last time I saw the poster) includes Rebecca Sugar (creator of Steven Universe), Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz (both names you may recognize from io9 or their sci-fi novels or their podcasts), Sunday Comes Afterward (who I mostly know from their pandemic-themed holiday EP “I’ll Stay Home for Christmas”), and a whole bunch of others that are new to me.
“Our goal is to have a really fun show full of visible trans and queer adults. Representation matters. Queer kids need to know that we see them and we love them, and that there are queer elders excited for them and their future,” said Laser Malena-Webber, Roaring Rainbow founder/host and member of music duo the Doubleclicks.
Here’s the full line-up:
- Rebecca Sugar – Creator of Steven Universe
- The Doubleclicks – Sibling Folk-Pop Duo
- Sydnee McElroy, Teylor Smirl and Rileigh Smirl – Hosts of of Still Buffering, A Cross-Generational Culture Podcast
- Charlie Jane Anders – Hugo-winning Sci-Fi Author and Podcaster
- She/Her/Hers – Sad Grrrl Pop-Punk Band
- Annalee Newitz – Hugo-winning Sci-Fi Author and Podcaster
- Crys Matthews – Social Justice Songwriter
- SuperKnova – Trans Girl Making Guitar-Driven Electronic Pop
- Lindz Amer – Founder, Queer Kid Stuff
- Jeffrey Marsh – Speaker, Author of How To Be You
- Sunday Comes Afterwards – Geeky Singer/Songwriter
- Charlie // Amáyá – Creator of Diné Aesthetics, TikTok and Instagram Creator
There’s a range of pricing on the tickets, from the standard $5 ticket to some higher prices that include bonuses and raffle entries, but there are also free community tickets you can request if the price is a burden, and tickets are also free for LGBTQIA+ youth and families.