Twinkle Time Stays Busy With Love

Children’s recording artist Twinkle Time (Alitzah Weiner Navarro Dallas) made a swift pivot when she saw her live event schedule dry up in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some would say that’s because she’s used to dancing and thinking on her feet, as the former member of the ’00s girl group Nobody’s Angel is familiar with complicated choreography. Instead of filling her calendar with more than 300 appearances (as she had in 2019), Twinkle went to live daily YouTube videos and Instagram posts.

As 2021 hit its second season (spring), Twinkle added to her children’s music checklist with a weekly two-hour children’s music Top 20 Countdown. Artists on recent shows included Stacey Peasley, SaulPaul, Kids Imagine Nation, Wendy & DB, Laurie Berkner, and way too many to list. The show is available on Pittsburgh’s family-friendly radio station Jump 105.3 on Saturday mornings at 8 AM ET and can be downloaded as a podcast from Apple, Audible, Podbean, and iHeart.

But wait, there’s more! Twinkle celebrated the dawn of 2021 with a new song and video about masking up. English and Spanish versions (Mask / Mascara) debuted the first week of January. She’s releasing music periodically in anticipation of her fourth children’s music CD later this year. In the meantime, you can see her roller disco-themed video for the latest song, “Love.” The tune is available from iTunes in both in English and Spanish:

L-O-V-E love

A magical word that needs to be heard

All over the world

“We had one 30-minute Zoom rehearsal and only two hours on location,” Twinkle explained in an Instagram post. “After all the group shots, the crew was breaking down the set while shooting my closeups at the same time!” Twinkle and her energetic crew shot the video on location at Wheel House Skate in Hemet, California, under strict COVID protocols, choreographed by IJay Espinoza and directed by (husband) James Dallas.

You can view the video below: