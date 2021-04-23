Review – ‘Peanuts: Snoopy Come Home’ Vol. 11 – A True Classic!

Peanuts: Snoopy Come Home Vol. 11 by Charles Schulz

This is a facsimile edition of the 11th Peanuts paperback book and collects together 126 Sunday Peanuts comic strips that first appeared in newspapers across the world between 1962 and 1965.

Funnily enough, it doesn’t have anything to do with the 1972 movie of the same name.

The characters are all there, and we even get to see a sort-of try-out appearance of a bird that would later become the iconic Woodstock (not officially appearing until 1967) but in all, it’s just this lovable dog on top of his house, thinking all kinds of thoughts, interacting occasionally with his owner Charlie Brown and his mates.

All the images are paired in a two-by-four vignette format, instead of the traditional four-lined strip that we are more used to, and each marks a moment in the seasoned character’s life. Snoopy first appeared in 1950, so this collected edition features early work—though not that early.

I love traditional strips like these: Peanuts, Calvin & Hobbes, Mutts… in Latin America, we also had Quino’s Mafalda, and I regularly purchase classics such as these for my kid. I feel that if he doesn’t read the oldies, he is missing out on hundreds of important cultural references.

The particular book, which first appeared in 1965, is being released by Titan.

Peanuts: Snoopy Come Home is available April 13, 2021.

Paperback | $7.99

Publisher: Titan Comics

Publish Date: April 13, 2021

Type: Softcover

ISBN: 9781787737051

