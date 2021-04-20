Review – ‘Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (and Not So Possible) Tomorrows’

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows Rose Eveleth (Author), Sophie Goldstein (Contribution by), Matt Lubchansky (Contribution by), & Multiple Artists

This book comes after the podcast by the same name, and you will want to know about both of them.

I love speculative fiction, the genre that thinks about the future and establishes possible scenarios based on the way the world is currently going. This book will take you through interesting enactments of possible futures, all in comic form, and then will open up a discussion about them.

Rose Eveleth, the author, producer, and host of the podcast Flash Forward, takes 12 provocative questions about our future, and then lets the artists do the work.

One of the questions refers to AI art, digital art that only exists in the digital world, and the eventual possibility of it being done solely from AI standards. Will humans understand it, empathize, see it as important? Since just a month ago the first digital art sold at Christie’s for no less than 63 million dollars, this event alone should tell us that something is, indeed, changing.

What about drug availability, sustainable cities, human consequence, and technological answers to old problems? What about those?

Each artist chose a subject close to their heart, and presented their chosen future in their own style.

Eveleth truly deepens each artistic piece with her commentary; her essays are absolutely entertaining and thought provoking. Our future, as these artists see it, may indeed hold many wonders, but it will also have messy, complicated, and sometimes frightening results.

Some of the contributing artists are: Matt Lubchansky, Sophie Goldstein, Zach Weinersmith, Box Brown, Maki Naro, John Jennings, Julia Gfrörer, Chris Jones, Blue Delliquanti, Amelia Onorato, Kate Sheridan, Sophia Foster-Dimino, Ziyed Ayoub, & Ben Passmore.

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows is on sale since April 20, 2021.

Price: $24.95

Publisher: Abrams Comicarts

Publish Date: April 20, 2021

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781419745478

BISAC Categories: Media Tie-In, Science Fiction, Nonfiction – General

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



