Review – The Joker #13: Dinner Party From Hell

The Joker #13 – James Tynion IV, Sam Johns, Writers; Giuseppe Camuncoli/Cam Smith, Belen Ortega, Artists; Arif Prianto, Luis Guerrero, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: When a comic is only one issue away from the finale, it’s always a surprise to see things shift dramatically. That takes a bit of the wind out of the sails of this penultimate issue, because the big cliffhanger we were expecting to see—the reveal that Bane is alive and likely the mastermind behind the whole series of events—is barely addressed. Instead, this issue is almost entirely devoted to the sadistic Sampson family, the clan of redneck cannibals that has captured the Joker and intend to put him on the menu as revenge for the death of one of their own on A-Day. The first few pages have way too many scenes of human meat being turned into fine dining, but then the tables turn—in a big and explosive way.

The arrival of Vengeance, the young “daughter” of Bane, turns the issue into a non-stop action piece as she tears through the clan of madmen. The series has largely been a suspense thriller, but this issue has much more of the tone of a slasher flick. The thing that keeps it from being one-note, surprisingly, is Joker. Locked up and staring down death with gallows humor, he trolls everyone in sight and eventually comes face to face with Vengeance—taking beating after beating and responding with cutting barbs. Jim Gordon not having any lines in this issue is surprising, but by the end of the issue, every major player is in one place for what’s sure to be a bloody and explosive conclusion.

The real star of this issue, though, has got to be the Punchline backup. This has been a slow-burn story as Harper Row battles to find the evidence to put Alexis away—but the sadistic henchwoman always seems to be one step ahead. This issue finally sets off the court battle, as one witness after another falls into Punchline’s traps. This even pulls in Cullen Row, as the trap laid for him is finally sprung and he makes a decision that could possibly ruin his life. This is really the conclusion of the main story set up since the start—which makes me wonder what the hell our resident killer clown has waiting for us in the finale next month.

