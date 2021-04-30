Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 30, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 30, 2021.

Gaming News

In a press release this week, Burnt Island Games announced a distribution partnership with Off the Page Games. Burnt Island will distribute Off the Page’s content in the US, beginning with MIND MGMT, the game by Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lim, based on the popular graphic novel series by Matt Kindt.

The Op has released Clue Dragon Ball Z, in which players take on the roles of their “favorite Heroes—Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Gotenks, and Krillin—and embark on a mission to try and stop forceful Villains from locating a coveted Dragon Ball.”

The Op has also announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a California-based non-profit. The company will have a tree seedling planted for every game sold through their website.

Award-winning Splendor is now available to play online via Board Game Arena.

Cryptozoic has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring the Wonder Woman 1984 Card Game to shelves. The game features imagery from the movie and supports up to four players.

If you don’t have enough Smash Up, and, really, how could anyone ever have too much Smash Up?, you can now expand your collection thanks to AEG’s buy one, get one free offer on the game and its many, many expansions. There is no indication as to how long the sale will last, so don’t delay. Smash Up is this week’s featured image.

Modiphius has an interview with the designer of Fallout: Wasteland Warfare on their website.

Social deduction game Werewolf was converted by Ubisoft into the VR title Werewolves Within, and the software company is now set to release a feature film based on their adaptation of the classic tabletop game. The movie is set to be released in North America on June 25, with a digital release on July 2. You can watch the teaser trailer on YouTube.

Also in board game/movie news, RPG Vampire: The Masquerade is being adapted for film and TV, with Oscar-nominated Arrival writer Eric Heisserer heading up the development team. Heisserer is also in charge of the Netflix series Shadow and Bone.

Deadline is reporting that Jeff Goldblum will be joining the D&D-themed podcast Dark Dice for its upcoming season. Goldblum will voice the Elven sorcerer Balmur in the improvised audio drama.

2019 GeekDad Game of the Year winner The Quacks of Quedlinburg will have its latest expansion, The Alchemists, released in the US thanks to CMYK. You can preorder the expansion now.

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Harsh Shadows, Res Arcana, Rivet Heads, Save Patient Zero, Stationfall, and Paperback Adventures.

Michael Pistiolas played Ticket to Ride, Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, Viticulture, Marvel Champions, Marvel United, Agropolis, The Incredibles: Save the Day Game, and Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm.

Michael Knight played Monstrosity, Lost Empires, and Fantasy Realms

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



