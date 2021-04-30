Get a Grip on Your Phone and Take a Stand With CLCKR

As cell phones take on an integral part of our lives, there are always new products to help us make our phones easier to use as well as more useful. I remember the first time I saw students at the school where I teach with round knobs on the back of their phones. Having grown up always with a dime in my pocket rather than a cell phone so I could call home, I was, of course, impressed. These grips made it easier to use a phone with one hand and could also act as a stand to hold the phone upright for viewing hands-free. However, even though these grips could collapse to a degree, they just were not practical for me since I usually carry my phone around in a pocket. Just as I had consigned myself to a grip-less existence with my phone, I discovered CLCKR. Could this new attachment offer new flexibility for my cell phone?

The CLCKR Grip and Stand

The Universal CLCKR grip and stand attaches to the back of a phone or tablet with its adhesive backing. When folded flat, the grip is only 4.2mm thick. In order to use the grip, pull the top back to open it. This creates an opening through which you can place 3 or 4 fingers for one-handed use. Continue moving the top down until it clicks into place to use it as a handy stand. You can purchase these, which range in price from $9.99 to $14.99, directly from CLCKR or from Amazon. Note that the universal CLCKR does not work with the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, or any device with a similar oleophobic coating.

CLCKR also offers cases with the grip and stand built right into the back. Due to the fact that the grip is built right into the case, it only extends about 1 mm from the case when closed, making it very similar to other phone cases. The case covers the back and sides of the case, but not the screen. Drop tested for 2 meters or 6.8 feet, these cases will also help protect your phone from normal accidental falls. CLCKR cases are available in clear as well as 8 additional colors and designs priced from $29.99 to $34.99. You can get these cases from the CLCKR website or from Amazon. If you have a phone with an oleophobic coating, the CLCKR case will work much better than the universal CLCKR. Cases are available for all iPhones from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 12/Pro/ProMax, as well as Samsung Galaxy S20 models and S21 models.

One of the problems with the larger, thicker phone grips is that they don’t allow you to use a wireless charger. That is not a problem with either the universal CLCKR or the CLCKR case. They are all tested to work with a Certified QI wireless charger. If you attach the universal CLCKR to a different phone case, wireless charging may not work depending on the thickness of the case and the distance between the phone and the charger.

The Verdict

Since I had not really used a grip and stand for my phone before due to concerns about their thickness and not being able to use a wireless charger, I was surprised at how useful I discovered the CLCKR to be. I found it much easier to use my phone with one hand and not worry about losing my hold on it. While I could squeeze all four fingers into the grip, it is more comfortable for me to only use three, with my little finger below the grip. This also made it easier for me to access the lower portion of the phone. As I tried using the stand function while positioned on my desk, I discovered my phone was more useful to me. I could use it as a second screen as well as use it as a clock or timer. I was initially concerned if the universal CLCKR would work with my existing phone case since the back of the case is about 3-4 mm thick. However, even with the universal CLCKR attached, my phone still charged wirelessly on my charger.

I am very impressed with the design of the universal CLCKR and the CLCKR cases. All of these products come with a 1-year warranty and feel sturdy and well-made. If you are looking for a grip and stand for your cell phone and also want to be able to use a wireless charger, I recommend the universal CLCKR and the CLCKR cases.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of these products for review purposes.

