Kickstarter Alert: Mountain Chamomile Tea Dragon Plushie

If you’re a fan of the Tea Dragon Society books, as many of us here at GeekDad are (and as my whole household is), prepare to get out your credit card, because Oni Press has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of a Mountain Chamomile Tea Dragon Plushie. And it’s as cute as you’d expect a plushie tea dragon to be.

In addition to a backing level that gets the Mountain Chamomile, other backing levels get you books, games, or the whole plushie collection, which I really wish I had thought to look for last Christmas. Because of course there are plushies of some of the most adorable, creative critters in the world of graphic novels. And if you haven’t found the graphic novels yet, definitely take a look. They’re gentle books celebrating community, tradition, and loving relationships.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

