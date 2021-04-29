GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2021 WordPress Wizard Bundle

Whether it’s for work or your own personal interest, WordPress is the go-to site for getting your message out there. Today’s Daily Deal, the 2021 WordPress Wizard Bundle, covers everything you need to know about how to get your own WordPress site up and running fast. Courses cover things like how to set up your own domain and web hosting, using forms and templates, and customizing your site’s appearance. Plus, you’ll also learn how to set up security, build up marketing and SEO optimization, and other techniques that the pros use. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



