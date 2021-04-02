GeekDad Daily Deal: Xbox Kinect Adapter for Xbox One S/X

Your old Xbox One Kinect can now be used with your newer S or X system. Well, that’s if you use today’s Daily Deal, the Xbox Kinect Adapter for Xbox One S/X. This adapter plugs into your new system and prevents those annoying things like overheating, over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, and, oh yeah, fires. It’s made of an ABS sort of material that shuts that burning down. It’s not like your gaming skillz aren’t already smoking hot; you just don’t want your gaming console to be that way. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

