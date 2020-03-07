GeekDad Daily Deal: Dell Chromebook

Stay thin and safe with today’s Daily Deal, a refurbished Dell Chromebook. By keeping only the essentials, this easy-to-use computer makes sure you’re safe from security threats. With cloud accounts as your go-to resource, the 4GB of RAM and 16GB of SSD memory keep malware and viruses from doing their damage. And because there’s little to drain your power, its battery can last up to 10 hours. There’s still an onboard camera, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an 11.6″ (29.5 cm) LCD display, so you have everything you need to work or surf. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

