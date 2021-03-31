Review- ‘Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #2’-Dinosaurs and Ancient Temples

Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski Artist: Craig Rousseau Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Matt Smith

Young Hellboy, the kid with the giant horns, was last seen in a weird island in the off shores of South America… an island so bizarre that it has both giant apes and dinosaurs; think Neverland, but way cooler and much more dangerous.

Professor Bruttenholm has been rescued by one of Hellboy’s personal heroes, a girl by the name of Scarlett Santiago, the Sky Devil. She in turn has been stranded in this mysterious place for a while, and had done so by crashing her plane almost dying in the process.

The mysterious thing is that the Ohnar people decided to save her, changing her in ways that will have consequences for the future.

Now, there are other inhabitants in the island, (besides the murderous lizards), and the Ohnar do not want Hellboy approaching the previous civilization’s ruins. They reek of evil.

What lurks inside them? You will find out!

‘Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land # 2’ is on sale since March 31, 2021

Publication Date: March 31, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00783 1 00211

Genre: Horror, Crime, Action/Adventure

Featured image by Craig Rousseau, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



