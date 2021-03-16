Review – Catwoman #29: Beware the Wight Witch

Catwoman #29 – Ram V, Writer; Fernando Blanco, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Ram V and Fernando Blanco return to their Catwoman run with the start of Infinite Frontier, and very little has changed. While the status quo is the same and no big story beats are playing out here, it does feel like this issue is a little bigger, a little more exciting than the arc that preceded it—mainly due to the presence of a lot of Gotham villains, both old and new. Selina has taken over as the crime boss of Alleytown, running cons with the help of a group of teenage street kids and the occasional off-the-books tip from Detective Hadley—one of the few holdovers from the Joelle Jones run. I was glad to see that Maggie’s recovery seems to have taken—ending a long-running subplot from a dozen Catwoman runs back, if a bit abruptly. But while Selina’s quickly cornering the market in her neighborhood, a shadowy group is looking to introduce a deadly new wrinkle into the neighborhood.

The plot in this issue takes a little to get going, but once it does it doesn’t stop. A secret group of mad scientists has not only set a deadly assassin named the Wight Witch on some of the neighborhood’s most dangerous criminals, but they seem to have Poison Ivy in their captivity. This assassin—equipped with holographic tech that makes her partially invisible and can turn deadly in a hurry—has her eyes on Riddler as one of her next targets, and that leads to a chaotic escape scene as Selina and her long-time frenemy try to stay one step ahead of this mystery killer. And that’s not even talking about the scripture-quoting serial killer who is stalking the neighborhood and seems to have no loyalty to either side. This run is a good balance, with a mostly heroic Selina who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty in the world of crime when she needs to. The addition of more Gotham villains only ups the ante.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

