DC This Week Roundup – The Vertigo Legacy

Sweet Tooth: The Return #5 – Jeff Lemire, Writer/Artist; Jose Villarrubia, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: As we reach the penultimate issue of Jeff Lemire’s epic sequel, we finally get the answers we’ve been looking for. Gus has assembled an odd collection of allies over the last four issues, and one of them suffered a devastating loss last issue that we see mourned in a dramatic segment. The most emotional scenes this issue, though, are the one-sided ones between Gus and the massive elephant hybrid Earl as they go on a solo journey to the end of their little world. Father, whose origin story we saw last issue, has been plotting behind the scenes since the start and we learn his master plan in a shocking segment right at the end that leaves us on a powerful gut punch. I do think this story will probably read better in a single collection, but the pace here is faster than it was in the original run and we’re left with a gripping, intense post-apocalyptic thriller that delivers the same emotional gut punches as the first volume.

American Vampire 1976 #6 – Scott Snyder, Writer; Rafael Albuquerque, Artist; Dave McCaig, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As we enter the second act of this series’ final arc, all hell breaks loose. Oh, it seems almost leisurely for a while, as the first part of this issue focuses on the odd bond between Jim Book, Skinner Sweet, and Pearl. There are some moments here that pack some real emotion, albeit mixed in with some typical Skinner Sweet sarcasm. But there’s a pall lurking over the scenes, as we know the defining moment that could turn the tide of battle against the Gray Trader is coming. And when it comes, it’s a perfect study in writing and drawing tension. When the shocker comes—and it is one of the biggest shockers of the series—you’ll be amazed at just how quickly the tone of the series shifts into something dark, chilling, and utterly hopeless. With only four issues left, it’ll be a challenge for Snyder and Albuquerque to wrap up everything they’ve developed in these issues—but these first six make me think something amazing is coming.

