WCP: DC Fandome Trailer Reactions: ‘The Batman’ + ‘WW84’

One thing is certain: we need more fandomes in our lives.

Jake + Mitch sing the praises of the worldwide, online event DC Fandome as they deep-dive into the newly released trailers for The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984. Because there is so much hype and so many takes to be had.

Is the Bat-Pat suit solid or cosplay gone wrong?

With Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman—will The Batman be overstuffed?

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah = Best comic villain casting in recent memory?

Along the way, they toss in a few niche musical theatre jokes AND share an exciting announcement for September. Don’t worry, it all makes sense in the end. But needless to say, the guys are stoked for both titles.

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

