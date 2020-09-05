GeekDad Daily Deal: Urban Warrior Wireless Charging Box

Get all your charging needs in one package with today’s Daily Deal, the Urban Warrior Wireless Charging Box. Not only does this box feature Qi-enabled wireless charging, but it also sports 6 charging cables, a SIM kit, and a memory reader. All of that packs away neatly inside the device. It also has an ambient LED flashlight just in case you need it to see what you’re doing. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



