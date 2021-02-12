Geek Watch: The Bremont Hawking

British luxury watchmaker Bremont has a history of producing some fabulous—and fabulously geeky—watches. Great timepieces like the
The Bremont Hawking
And now Bremont is offering a new watch with huge geek cred: the
Crafted in partnership with the Hawking family, each watch is an exquisite homage to Professor Hawking. The dial, complete with a subtle black hole motif behind the hands, has a classic design, featuring a retrograde seconds hand at 6 o’clock and a large date window at 12 o’clock.
A Legacy of Scientific Thought
On the reverse, the watch is filled with a cornucopia of Hawking-related easter eggs. Most notable are the four inlaid wooden discs, famously taken from Hawking’s own desk. The caseback also features a slice of meteorite at its center, encircled by the words “A Brief History of Time.” The rest of the caseback is filled by an etching that depicts the night sky over Oxford as seen on January 8, 1942—Hawking’s birth date.
In addition to the stellar reproduction, the equation for
The watch is powered by Bremont’s unique BE-33AE automatic winding movement with a rotor reminiscent of a black hole and features a 42-hour power reserve.
The Bremont Hawking Collection is comprised of three 41mm variants: a stainless steel case with a black dial (limited to 388 pieces and with a list price of $9,995), a rose gold case with a black dial (88 pieces, $22,495), and a white gold case with a blue dial (88 pieces, $23,495).
The quantity of 88 is a nod to Hawking’s A Brief History of Time, which was published in 1988.
Quantum Time
Rounding out the Bremont Hawking Collection is a women’s model, called the Quantum, featuring a dial cut from a meteorite and dressed up with diamonds set into the bezel of its 34mm steel case.
The Quantum also has diamonds serving as the hour markers. It uses Bremont’s BE-92AV mechanical movement with a 38-hour power reserve and is limited to 88 pieces with a list price of $9,995.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the
Yes, the Bremont Hawking is an expensive luxury timepiece. But it’s also a fabulous watch, built with precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, that honors one of the greatest scientific minds of our time.
All watch images courtesy Bremont.