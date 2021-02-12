GeekDad Daily Deal: The Ultimate Language Learning at Home Bundle for Beginners

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Give your language muscles a workout with today’s Daily Deal, the Ultimate Language Learning at Home Bundle for Beginners. This bundle of seven courses covers the basics of six different languages. Learn Spanish, Italian, Greek, French, Portuguese, and even some Japanese in this anywhere, anytime format for one low price. So, even if you don’t feel you need to work out a particular language muscle right now, it’s still there waiting for you—kind of like a gym membership. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 071617 books light-up shoes

Geek Daily Deals for July 16, 2017: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Summer Reading; Light-up Kids Shoes

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 043016

‘Exploding Kittens,’ Pots and Pans, and Refurbed Harmony Remotes – Daily Deals

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *