Geek Daily Deals February 19 2021: Sale on V-Tech and LeapFrog Toys; up to 23% Off Today!

Get your little ones engaged and excited in educational and developmental play with these toys from V-Tech and LeapFrog!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

See all the deals!

VTech Sort and Discover Activity Cube (Frustration Free Packaging), Red for $23 today:

The sort and discover activity cube features five sides of fun activities; features 75+ songs, sounds, melodies and phrases and instruction-clean with a damp cloth

Your little one will love exploring seven fun activities and two electronic panels that introduce colors, numbers, animals and more; 5 piano keys introduce numbers, colors and music

Turn the book page, twist the spinner and slide the animals to develop fine motor skills; book page plays two nursery rhymes; spinner lights up and introduces animals and objects

The activity cube also develops hand-eye coordination with the shape sorter and colorful shape blocks; includes 4 colorful shape blocks