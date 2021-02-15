Geek Daily Deals February 15 2021: Surge Protector and Outlet Extender With Rotating Plug for $14 Today!

Add protected outlets and extra USB charging capabilities with this cool surge protector for just $14 today!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Get it for $14 today!

Surge Protector Wall Mount , Outlet Splitter with Rotating Plug, POWERIVER Power Strip with 6 Outlet Extender (3 Side) and 3 USB Ports, 1680 Joules, for Home/School/Office/Travel, White:

Portable outlet plug adapter : 6 AC outlet splitter (3 side) with built-in surge protector (1680 Joules) and 3USB charging ports (total output DC 5V/3A), 90 degree rotating AC plug. LED grounded indicator light shows it’s safe to use.

Multi Plug Outlet: Unique 3 Side Design Power Strip with 6 ACoutlets, compact size of 5.6*2.0*2.0 Inch. Use 3 large adapters or 6 standard plugs. the rotating AC plug can turn left and right 90 degrees conveniently, use anywhere needed.

USB Wall Charger : 3USB charging ports (total output DC 5V/3A), 5V 2.4A shared rating; high-speed USB ports automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed, up to 2.4A per port. fits for iPhone Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and more.

Surge Protector Outlet: The multi plug outlet provide surge protector against electrical spikes. Three complementary Surge Protection Circuits, TVS(transient voltage suppressor) MOV(metal oxide varistor) GDT(gas discharge tube), with response speed less than 1Ns, and minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 1080 Joules, its response time is much shorter than the traditional MOV surge protector circuit, It truly provides great protection of your precious plugged-in devices