WCP: ‘Watchmen HBO’ Review

How do you expand something that was already perfect?

Ask Damon Lindelof.

Jake + Mitch take a deep dive (finally) into perhaps the best comic inspired TV installment of recent memory, HBO’s Watchmen. More importantly, they try to figure out an original sequel to a masterpiece graphic novel could wind up being this good.

Along the way they tackle a few questions:

– Is Watchmen an era defining show?

– What do we make of the ‘Dr. Manhattan does love’ angle?

– Is this what perfect casting looks like?

They also dish on their all-time favorite shows and the importance of Alan Moore’s genius wizardry. Because that’s what happens when a show this good grabs your attention.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOST: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



