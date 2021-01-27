WCP: ‘Watchmen HBO’ Review

Mitchell Roush0

How do you expand something that was already perfect?

Ask  Damon Lindelof.

Jake + Mitch take a deep dive (finally) into perhaps the best comic inspired TV installment of recent memory, HBO’s Watchmen. More importantly, they try to figure out an original sequel to a masterpiece graphic novel could wind up being this good.

Along the way they tackle a few questions:

Is Watchmen an era defining show?
– What do we make of the ‘Dr. Manhattan does love’ angle?
– Is this what perfect casting looks like?

They also dish on their all-time favorite shows and the importance of Alan Moore’s genius wizardry. Because that’s what happens when a show this good grabs your attention.

HOST: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

