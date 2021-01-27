GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Copysmith

Robots may be coming for our jobs, but that doesn’t mean we can’t put them to work for us first. Today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to Copysmith, uses AI to generate taglines, product descriptions, and even ads for the likes of Google, Facebook, and Instagram. All you do is give it some details and tags and off it goes to create copy for your specific needs. It also integrates with Shopify, WordPress, and Gmail. Come to think of it, my job might be on the line. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



