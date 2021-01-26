Review – Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 – Legionfall

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 – Brian Michael Bendis, Writer; Riley Rossmo, Artist; Ivan Plascencia, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: I’m not sure if this story will be returning as a regular title, but this two-part Future State story is serving as a sort of epilogue to Bendis’ Legion run. With guest art by Riley Rossmo, this story takes place at some point in the near future of the 31st century, after a universe-shattering event called the Rapture. The Legion is scattered, with some straight-up hating each other and even attacking each other. We don’t learn too much about what the Rapture is, because characters just tend to talk about it in hushed tones. But whatever it is, the government is very interested in holding someone responsible for it—especially as it caused the death of RJ Brande. One of the big set pieces of this issue is a trial where a Legion member is brought in front of the United Planets as an attempt to get ahold of the traitor they hold responsible for the disaster—Element Lad.

Is this actually the culprit? No way to tell yet, but one of the things that’s enjoyable about this story is seeing exactly where the main characters wound up. Some, like Triplicate Girl, have experienced tragedies. Others, like Brainiac 5, have taken on bold new looks. Then there’s Bouncing Boy, who in the issue’s best segment has transformed himself into a massive missile-like orb that takes out enemy spaceships with nothing more than his own body. This is an entertaining issue, mostly due to the fantastic art—Rossmo’s surreal style fits the future action very well. But it’s also not much of a story. It’s just running around the future catching up with various Legion members. Much like the main series, it feels like Bendis is spending a lot of time exploring the setting but doesn’t quite have a firm central narrative to ground it in. I’m not sure if one more issue here will be enough to change that.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



