Geek Daily Deals January 13 2021: Pair of USB-C Adapters for $7

Ken Denmead

Always have a USB-C adapter handy whenever you need with this pair for just $7 today!

USB C Female to USB Male Adapter 2 Pack:

  • (Doesn’t work with MagSafe charger) BE AWARE OF THE LIMITATION: This is a USB-C female to USB-A male adapter designed for charging or data transfer and it will NOT support vidoe signal transmission. (Latest Test Result: This product doesn’t work with MagSafe wireless charger due to the incompatibility of charging protocols. So MagSafe charger must be paired with A USB-C power adapter)
  • With this little dongle plugged into an available standard USB port, your legacy devices (charger, power bank, computer) can turn into a USB-C enabled platform.
  • You can easily hook up any USB-C peripherals (USB Type-C cable, USB Type-C flash drive, USB Type-C hub) that make use of the newer USB-C connector.
  • This adapter offers data transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps between connected devices and also supports up to 2 Amps of power output for charging your devices. Enjoy the fast and safe charging.
  • Our aluminum-alloy-bodied dongle occupies very little space and can plug directly onto the end of your USB-A hardware, so you won’t have to worry about carrying it around.

