Radio Free Hipster Ep. 111: The Great Xmas Garbage Fire

This has been a trying year for all of us, but Christmastime is here and so is all the requisite musical merriment! Sure, I may not be Santa Claus, but I am an out-of-shape, bearded elf, and in this economy, you take what you can get.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 111 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Feliz Navidad!

00:44 Bill McClintock – “South of Christmas”

04:42 Talking / Europaweite Aussichten – “Black Christmas”

05:24 Goto80 – “Last Christmas (Hot Digi Remix)”

07:50 Grim Christmas – “Jingle Bells”

09:34 Altered Crates – “Merry and Broken (feat. Scarface)” (content warning)

12:14 MisCast – “Run, Run Rudolph”

14:35 Tino Mashups – “Christmas in Crooklyn” (content warning)

18:02 More talking / Europaweite Aussichten – “Black Christmas”

18:47 The PDX Broadsides – “Santa’s Got a TARDIS”

20:50 5percentsoda & poplavor & KARUT – “First Snow of the Year (feat. UNI)”

24:08 MC Lars – “I’m Dreaming of a Green Christmas (feat. Jaret Reddick)”

27:54 Doctor Octoroc – “Little Drummer Nemo”

28:43 Divide & Kreate – “Jingle Jane”

31:11 Even more talking / Europaweite Aussichten – “Black Christmas”

32:58 Kief Richards – “All the Right Holiday Drugs” (content warning)

