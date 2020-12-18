Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending December 18, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 18, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Paul Benson reviewed GeekDad Approved Dune: Imperium.

Michael Knight reviewed Windward.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Arkham Horror LCG, Solo, Magic the Gathering, Downforce, 7 Wonders, 6 nimmt!, For Sale, Can’t Stop, Blokus, Trouble, and PARKS.

Jonathan Liu played MicroMacro: Crime City, Cubitos, Dominations: Road to Civilization, and Roll for Adventure.

Robin Brooks played The Crew: Escape From Planet 9 and City of Zombies.

Michael Knight played Windward and The Captain Is Dead.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.

