GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream HD Plan

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

With today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream HD Plan, you’ll always have something new to learn about. CuriosityStream has thousands of great documentaries and adds new titles all the time. You can bookmark shows, rate them, and curate your own lists of things you’d like to know more about. Stream them to your devices or download them to watch later when you’re offline; it’s as flexible as your lifestyle. Our deal today gives you full access to everything in their library…for life. So, be sure to check out more details by clicking the link above.

Also, visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: ExoMount Magnet Air Universal Smartphone Car Mount

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 102216

Save Big on LED Bulbs, Get the MakeBlock Motion Control Board For Your Electronics Projects

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 090916

Save Big on a Wacom Pen Tablet and Interlocking Playroom Floor Squares – Daily Deals

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *