GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream HD Plan

With today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream HD Plan, you’ll always have something new to learn about. CuriosityStream has thousands of great documentaries and adds new titles all the time. You can bookmark shows, rate them, and curate your own lists of things you’d like to know more about. Stream them to your devices or download them to watch later when you’re offline; it’s as flexible as your lifestyle. Our deal today gives you full access to everything in their library…for life. So, be sure to check out more details by clicking the link above.

Also, visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



