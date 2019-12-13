Geek Daily Deals December 13, 2019: ‘Exit The Game’ Family-Friendly Escape Room Games for $11 Each Today!

Enjoy the suspense and challenge of escape room games with the whole family; various ‘Exit The Game’ titles on sale for $11 each today!

Exit: The Haunted Roller Coaster | Exit: The Game – A Kosmos Game from Thames & Kosmos | Family-Friendly, Card-Based at-Home Escape Room Experience for 1 to 4 Players, Ages 10+

Unique storyline: in this adventure from the exit: the game series, players find themselves stuck on a haunted roller coaster at the amusement park!

Teamwork: up to 4 players work together to solve a series of riddles and puzzles, crack codes, and escape!

Unplugged: no app required! Everything needed to solve the riddles (including hints, if necessary) is included in the box.

Play time & difficulty level: This exit game, for ages 10+, takes 1-2 hours to complete, and has a difficulty rating of 2 out of 5.

One-time use: this game can be played only one time because you must Mark up, fold, and tear The game materials to solve the riddles and escape.

Exit: The House of Riddles | Exit: The Game – A Kosmos Game from Thames & Kosmos | Family-Friendly, Card-Based at-Home Escape Room Experience for 1 to 4 Players, Ages 10+

Unique storyline: in this adventure from the exit: the game series, players are summoned to an abandoned house to solve a mystery, but upon arrival, they get locked Inside! Can you crack The case and escape?

Teamwork: up to 4 players work together to solve a series of riddles and puzzles, crack codes, and escape!

Unplugged: no app required! Everything needed to solve the riddles (including hints, if necessary) is included in the box.

Play time & difficulty level: This exit game, for ages 10+, takes 1-2 hours to complete, and has a difficulty rating of 2 out of 5.

One-time use: this game can be played only one time because you must Mark up, fold, and tear The game materials to solve the riddles and escape.

Exit: The Secret Lab | Exit: The Game – A Kosmos Game | Kennerspiel Des Jahres Winner | Family-Friendly, Card-Based at-Home Escape Room Experience for 1 to 4 Players, Ages 12+

Escape Room game for the home

1 to 6 players; 1 to 2 hour playing time

Includes materials for single use

This game can be played only once, because you markup, fold, and tear the game materials.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

