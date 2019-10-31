GeekDad Daily Deal: Disk Drill PRO for Windows or Mac

Take some of the sting out of loosing files with today’s Daily Deal, Disk Drill PRO for Windows or Mac. With Disk Drill PRO you can recover lost or damaged documents, music, photos, videos, or even whole partitions. It works with more than 200 different file types using multiple methods for recovery. It even works with external drives. Give it a try; you’ve nothing to lose…literally. Check out more details by clicking the link above.
Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.